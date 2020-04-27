Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support businesses

Read Article

Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing app Instagram has launched a new feature that allows food orders to be placed through the app, as part of an effort to support local businesses during lockdowns.

The feature was first rolled out in the US and Canada to help food outlets struggling during the pandemic and has now been expanded to the UK as part of a worldwide rollout.

According to Instagram, a new Action button will be added to a business or restaurant’s profile, or a Food Order sticker could be added to their Instagram Stories. The users who tap on the button will be able to make a purchase through the food business’s website.

“For many businesses right now, every sale helps. We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about,” the social media platform said in a statement.

Instagram mentioned the initiative was designed to help companies fighting the challenges of coronavirus disaster by permitting people to support local food retailers.

