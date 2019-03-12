Jharkhand marks rise in digital transactions

Digital transaction is on the rise in the tribal state of Jharkhand with the number of net banking users growing more than 4 lakh in the last one year, according to a report released. The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) report said number of net banking users increased to 24.37 lakh by end of December 2018 from 20.34 lakh by end of December 2017.

The government banks are far ahead of private lenders in terms of the number of net banking users. As per the SLBC report, the State Bank of India (SBI) has 14,96,934 net banking users, followed by the Bank of India with 2,89,461. Number of debit card, credit card and ATM users has increased from 1.54 crore to 2.12 crore during the same period. The number of credit card users increased from 3.54 lakh to 4.12 lakh.

“As the SBI is promoting digital transactions, Jharkhand is witnessing a rise in such transactions,” senior SBI official Sanjay Srivastav told reporters.

