Microsoft launches AI business school

Microsoft has announced a business school in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will help companies improve decision-making in integrating AI across their operations. INSEAD, a graduate business school with campuses in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, partnered with Microsoft to build the AI Business School’s strategy module, which includes case studies about companies across many industries that have successfully transformed their businesses with AI, the company said in a statement.

A series of short introductory videos provide an overview of the AI technologies driving change across industries, but the bulk of the content focuses on managing the impact of AI on company strategy, culture and responsibility, the company said in a statement.

“There is a gap between what people want to do and the reality of what is going on in their organisations today, and the reality of whether their organisation is ready,” said Mitra Azizirad, Corporate Vice President for AI marketing at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington.

“This school is a deep dive into how you develop a strategy and identify blockers before they happen in the implementation of AI in your organisation,” she added.

According to Nick McQuire, analyst with market research firm CCS Insight, more than 50 per cent of the companies his firm has surveyed are already either researching, trialling or implementing specific projects with AI and machine learning. However, very few are using AI across their organisation and identifying business opportunities and problems that AI can address, he added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com