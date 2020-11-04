Microsoft, Eros Now deliver internet to remote parts in India

Read Article

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it has successfully delivered the internet, in partnership with Eros Now as a pilot project, to the customers in the low-internet geographies in India.

The month-long pilot project leveraged Microsoft Azure, content from Eros Now and commerce capabilities from Novopay, a digital transaction partner, to drive the reach in remote geographies, ensuring last-mile content delivery for browsing and downloading.

“By helping customers in low bandwidth locations across India access the content of their choice, we can expand retail distribution opportunities, help media partners connect with more customers, and help customers connect with stories and content they love,” said Ravi Krishnaswamy, Corporate Vice President – Azure Global Industry, Microsoft.

In this pilot, Eros Now uploaded content to a central content repository, built on Microsoft Azure, that can quickly process large volumes of data to distribute to hubs.

Consumers then connect to these hubs to securely download content to their mobile devices without internet connectivity.

By using this system, consumers in low connectivity regions could access Eros Now’s rich media content and pay for services in modes they prefer, the companies said.

“The association with Microsoft to utilise its cloud-enabled last-mile content delivery enables Eros Now to lead the space by tapping the underserved potential customer base in low bandwidth areas and continue catering to market demands,” said Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now.

In the coming months, the companies will expand the test to additional providers to ensure consumers across India can access this service.

–IANS

