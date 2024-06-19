Express Computer

Transforming HR Tech with Cornerstone’s Workforce Agility

By Harshal Y. Desai
Cornerstone is a global HR and talent technology leader, recognised for its innovative SaaS solutions. With approximately 50% of its workforce based in India, the company continues to make significant strides in transforming the HR landscape. “We are a company that helps organisations and their people thrive in changing times,” says Nishchae Suri, Managing Director of Cornerstone India, in an exclusive interview with Express Computer. Suri discusses the recent launch of Cornerstone’s first Workforce Agility Platform, which aims to bridge skill gaps within organisations, showcasing the company’s commitment to fostering workforce development and adaptability.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Harshal Y. Desai

Harshal Y. Desai is working at Express Computer as a Special Correspondent. Prior to this, he has worked for other B2B publications focusing on Governance, Banking, PSU, Smart Cities, Healthcare and Process Industry - to name few.

