Niyogin Fintech Limited appoints Sanket Shendure as the company’s Chief Product and growth officer

Niyogin Fintech Limited, a publicly listed fintech platform, proudly announces the appointment of Sanket Shendure as their Chief Product and Growth Officer. Having demonstrated exceptional expertise in product development and growth strategies, Mr Shendure brings years of entrepreneurial experience as the Founder and CEO of Minko.app & MinksPay.com

At Niyogin Fintech, Sanket will play a crucial role in strengthening the company’s Embedded Lending & Co-lending business and spearheading innovative product development initiatives. His work will primarily revolve around focusing on embedded financing solutions and positioning Niyogin Fintech as an API-first frictionless financial service provider.

Sanket Shendure, the Chief Product & Growth Officer of Niyogin Fintech shares his enthusiasm stating, “The journey from being an entrepreneur to a growth officer today has been marked by incredible growth and knowledge. I am thrilled to join Niyogin Fintech as the Chief Product & Growth Officer. With my experience as a founder and CEO of a Minko.app in the B2B BNPL lending space, building strong product & growth teams which deliver exceptionally great results, I am eager to bring my expertise and passion to further drive innovation and growth in our embedded lending & co-lending business and product offerings. Niyogin has established itself as an agile player in the fintech industry and is most preferred by multiple fintech for its speed and experience, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers and partners’ growth.”

Tashwinder Singh, the MD and CEO of Niyogin Fintech, said, “This year, Niyogin Fintech concluded FY24 on a very strong note, breaking even at the EBITDA level in Q4FY24, making it an important milestone for us. We are thrilled to welcome Sanket as our new Chief Product Officer during what we have defined as the ‘Year of Monetization’. His expertise along with our shared vision will undoubtedly propel us to new heights, driving growth and innovation for our company.”

With Sanket’s appointment, Niyogin Fintech is poised for an upward growth trajectory. The company feels confident that his industry insights and proven track record in fintech will drive significant growth and enhance our market position.

Prior to joining Niyogin, Sanket was the Founder and CEO of Minko.app & MinksPay.com, where he led the companies to rapid growth by leading Product, tech, growth, partnerships & fundraising following early venture capital funding. With Sanket Shendure on board, Niyogin is poised to strengthen its market position and accelerate its growth pathway in the fintech sector.

