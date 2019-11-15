Tata Communications joins Microsoft in connected car space

Tata Communications has announced it is working with Microsoft to help speed up the development of new innovative connected car applications. By combining the IoT connectivity and network intelligence capabilities of Tata Communications’ MOVE, a platform with Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform, the companies will enable automotive manufacturers to offer consumers seamless and secure driving experiences.

“In the not-too-distant future, you won’t view your car as a mode of transportation, you’ll view it as a mode of entertainment – and the opportunities that this opens up in areas like video streaming, retail, advertising and insurance are immense,” Tim Sherwood, Vice President, Mobility and IoT, Tata Communications, said in a statement.

Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform combines cloud and edge services with a strong partner network to empower automotive companies to build connected driving experiences. There will be additional capability to equip vehicles with encrypted vehicle-to-cloud connectivity globally through the Tata Communications’ MOVE platform to address key challenges that complicate the creation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications.

This integration means that players within the connected car ecosystem – from manufacturers, dealerships, insurers to fleet operators and others – will be able to bring to market new value-added services more quickly and cost-effectively, and ensure that they offer drivers reliable, consistent user experiences, anywhere in the world.

“The integration will make analysing data from vehicles easier for car manufacturers across all services and allow them to complete software updates quickly. It will also help service centres maintain vehicles more effectively,” said Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Mobility, Microsoft.

