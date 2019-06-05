60% millennials in India seek flexible working options: Survey

Most millennials in India want flexible working options to maintain an optimal work/life balance, showed a survey. Avoiding traffic and saving on transportation costs are other reasons behind the growing push for flexible working, said the ‘Future of Flexible Working’ survey by job portal Shine.com. While flexible working options were earlier limited to IT-based profiles, the survey revealed that other roles such as accounting, finance, HR, and admin are also catching up with modern workforce trends.

“It is extremely heartening to see that flexible working is being embraced in organizations across industries, as well in traditional functional areas such as accounting and finance,” Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com, said in a statement.

According to the survey, 43 per cent of employees in India already have access to flexible working options. However, over 52 per cent feel that their organisation might not have the adequate culture to provide flexible working options. Around 20 per cent of employees felt that their bosses and colleagues have perception issues and do not realise how much they really work from home.

Without any visibility and appreciation for the work that they are putting in from home, such perception issues can bring down employee morale significantly. Another challenge that 22 per cent of respondents faced while working remotely was the inability to stop working, even after office hours, showed the survey which involved over 1,000 professionals.

While working from home, employees might end up checking emails, attending calls or completing tasks even after the stipulated office hours. Finally, 17.56 per cent cited the lack of coordination with colleagues as a major challenge of working remotely.

