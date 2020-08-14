Express Computer


BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as Group President

BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as Group President

By IANS
Merchant fintech start-up BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Suhail Sameer as Group President.

Sameer, along with CEO and Co-Founder Ashneer Grover, will have overall responsibility for building the organisation, merchant network, business, and revenue, the company said in a statement.

“Sameer is a top-class professional operator and has a remarkable track record of delivering – whether it is building businesses ground up or managing conglomerates,” Sameer said.

An IIM-Lucknow and DCE alumnus, Sameer is the first Group President at BharatPe and all Chief experience officers (CXOs) would report to him.

“BharatPe has emerged even stronger from the current Covid-19 scenario, doubling its market share, which is truly remarkable. I am excited to work with the BharatPe team and Ashneer to build a category-leading business with best in class economics,” Sameer said.

–IANS


IANS
