BharatPe hires ex-Walmart Labs executive in senior role

Merchant fintech start-up BharatPe has announced to appoint ex-Walmart Labs executive Ankur Jain as Chief Product Officer. Jain will contribute to BharatPe’s aggressive plans to scale up its footprint to 10 million merchants this year, the company said in a statement.

“We are at an interesting point in our growth phase that requires constant innovation and fast delivery of products for the rapidly evolving digital and financial needs of Indian shopkeepers. We are methodically getting the right people in the right positions to meet these requirements,” Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said in a statement.

Jain has research experience at some of the prestigious labs in the world including MIT Media Lab, Stanford Technology Ventures, Ericsson Eurolab and Institute for Infocom Research. Jain will be responsible for the complete product lifecycle and innovation at BharatPe.

He was CEO and Co-Founder of Instalocate, and worked at Walmart Labs as Senior Director of Product Management where he developed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based products.

