Mahindra Group appoints Mohit Kapoor as Group Chief Technology Officer

Mahindra Group today announced the appointment of Mohit Kapoor as Executive Vice President and Group Chief Technology Officer, who will be responsible for driving the Group’s ambitious technology transformation agenda.

Working closely with Mahindra Group businesses, Mohit will leverage new and emerging technologies to create new business models and transform customer experiences across the Group’s diverse set of companies. He will report to Dr. Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, Mahindra Group. Mohit will also be the Technology Head for Financial services sector reporting to Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services Ltd and President Financial Services Sector. Mohit will be part of leadership team of the Group Corporate Office and Mahindra Financial Services sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Anish Shah, said, “Mahindra is embarking on a digital transformation journey to deliver industry-leading always-on and intuitive customer experiences, reshaping value chains with faster time to market, connected employee experiences, and intelligent dealer engagements. Mohit has the right combination of expertise in modern technology, strong leadership ethics and an indomitable spirit to drive excellence while upholding the group’s values and purpose; spearheading our ambitions.”

Mohit Kapoor, said, “I am excited to be a part of such a reputed group with diverse business lines and to be working with businesses that have technology-powered innovation at the core of its strategy. I am honoured to be trusted with this responsibility to take the Group to the next level by enabling digital transformation that will catalyze business outperformance.”

Mohit joins the Mahindra Group from DBS Bank where he setup the Asia Hub at Hyderabad, bank’s first technology development center outside Singapore. He has led the development of digital banking capabilities focusing on technology innovation across mobile, data, AI and cloud, amongst other deep engineering and tech areas. Mohit has been in technology and operations roles for over 29 years, the last 17 years in banking and financial service industry. He has also worked with Bank of America and MphasiS. Mohit is an electronics engineer with advanced management and professional degrees from Cornell and Georgia Tech.

