Shiju Rawther joins India Infoline Group as Executive Vice President – Technology

IT People
By Srikanth RP
6

Shiju Rawther, who was earlier associated with TransUnion CIBIL Limited as the head of IT Infrastructure and Security Operations, has now joined the India Infoline Group as Executive Vice President – Technology.

At TransUnion CIBIL, Shiju headed the IT Infrastructure team, and led the Digital Cyber Forensic team of CIBIL for investigating any data breaches or attempts. He was also instrumental in automating the Business Continuity process by building a robust DR setup with seamless switch over from primary site to the DR site.

Some of his key achievements include setting up of the complete IT Infrastructure and security operations including SOC from the scratch for two startup MNCs in India. He also implemented virtualization on an open platform, which was the first of its kind in India. He is also associated with Cyberdome ranked as Commander, Public Private Partnership initiative started by Kerala Police to combat Cyber Threats.

Shiju holds an Engineering Degree in Computer Science & Engineering and Management Degree in IT. He is also a certified Ethical Hacker and a prominent speaker at many industry conferences.


Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at srikanth.rp@expressindia.com

