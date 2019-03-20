Shiju Rawther joins India Infoline Group as Executive Vice President – Technology

Shiju Rawther, who was earlier associated with TransUnion CIBIL Limited as the head of IT Infrastructure and Security Operations, has now joined the India Infoline Group as Executive Vice President – Technology.

At TransUnion CIBIL, Shiju headed the IT Infrastructure team, and led the Digital Cyber Forensic team of CIBIL for investigating any data breaches or attempts. He was also instrumental in automating the Business Continuity process by building a robust DR setup with seamless switch over from primary site to the DR site.

Some of his key achievements include setting up of the complete IT Infrastructure and security operations including SOC from the scratch for two startup MNCs in India. He also implemented virtualization on an open platform, which was the first of its kind in India. He is also associated with Cyberdome ranked as Commander, Public Private Partnership initiative started by Kerala Police to combat Cyber Threats.

Shiju holds an Engineering Degree in Computer Science & Engineering and Management Degree in IT. He is also a certified Ethical Hacker and a prominent speaker at many industry conferences.

