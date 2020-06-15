Maya R Nair joins as CRISIL Limited as Director & Chief Information Security Officer

Read Article

Maya R Nair has joined as Director & Chief Information Security Officer at CRISIL Limited. Prior to joining CRISIL Limited, Maya was the Chief Information Security Officer & Head IT Infrastructure at Lentra AI Pvt Ltd. She was associated with Reliance Capital Limited as Group Chief Information Security Officer, Idea Cellular as Head – Information Security and Reliance Jio as Head of Security Operations in past.

Her longest stint was with a Credit Information Company TransUnion CIBIL Limited as Assistant Vice President – InfoSec for around 10 years, working on protecting TUCIBIL from external and internal attacks. She was instrumental in setting up ISMS framework conforming to ISO 27001:2013, revamping of the datacentre and migrating datacentre with zero downtime. She also set up the business continuity process and the disaster recovery (DR) site for TUCIBIL.

Maya is an industry acclaimed Information Security professional with over 23 years of work experience. She is an M.Tech in Software Systems from BITS Pilani, and B.Tech in Electronics Engineering from Cochin University of Science & Technology. She has also completed her PGDBA in Finance from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies. In addition, she is a Certified Information System Auditor (CISA), Certified ISMS Lead auditor for ISO 27001, BS 25999 Lead Implementer, DSCI Certified Privacy Lead Assessor and ITIL V3 Foundation certified.

