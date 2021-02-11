Mobile app to help farmers find new market developed by IIHR

Read Article

In a bid to eliminate middlemen and to give farmers’ access to multiple markets, the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, on Monday launched its ‘Arka-Vyapar’ mobile application during five-day national horticulture fair 2021.

IIHR Director M.R. Dinesh told IANS that the very aim of this app is to provide direct marketing linkage to farmers. “It is an open application and any one can install it on his or her mobile. Through it, one can sell or buy produce,” he said.

The director said that this app will also provide market updates regularly.

He added that for a long time, farmers have faced the biggest hurdle in terms of middlemen controlling the market, and now it is farmers who will be in control of the things. “The market dynamics will change as the farmer will have control since he can sell his produce to whoever pays the highest rate,” he said.

After releasing this app virtually, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director-General Trilochan Mohapatra said that the ‘Ark Vyapaar’ will help farmers to double their income. “Most of the horticulture produces being perishable… this app will bridge the demand and supply gap. This could turn out be disruptive technology,” he said.

–IANS

