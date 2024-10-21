3AI hosts GenAI Max Conclave 2024: Pioneering new frontiers in business innovation & transformation with GenAI

Express Computer

The Gen AI Max Conclave 2024, hosted by 3AI on October 18, 2024, at the Radisson Blu, ORR, Bengaluru, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing discussion on business innovation & transformation with Gen AI. After the successful execution of GCC X Summit 2024, the conclave served as a vital platform for industry leaders, practitioners, and visionaries to explore the promise to life with Gen AI.

The event focused on four key themes: Generative AI, Data Engineering, Cloud, and Exponential Technologies. Attendees engaged in discussions on the strategic integration of these elements, emphasising their critical role in driving growth and innovation in today’s dynamic economic landscape.

“The Gen AI Max Conclave 2024 stands as a landmark event in the evolution of business innovation & transformation with Gen AI. It brings together various industry leaders and visionaries to collectively explore how Generative AI can reshape our strategic approaches. The discussions we have had here emphasise that integrating Gen AI with data engineering, cloud infrastructure & exponential technologies are essential for achieving sustainable growth and fostering resilience in an ever-changing economic environment. This conclave has ignited important dialogues that will guide us as we navigate the complexities of tomorrow’s business landscape.” said Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO, 3AI.

The conclave brought together 75 top of line, marquee speakers in 40+ curated sessions that featured a range of novel session formats, including spotlight talks, duologues, leadership roundtable discussions, lounge specials, anthology session, and rapid-pace masterclasses. Notable industry leaders such as Komalika Perez, KS Viswanathan, Lalitha Indrakanthi (JLR Business Services) participated, sharing their expertise and perspectives on navigating the evolving landscape of Generative AI to 700+ delegates.

“The Gen AI Max Conclave 2024 represents a pivotal moment for industry leaders to converge and explore the transformative potential of Generative AI. By addressing the intersection of technology and innovation, we are setting the stage for sustainable growth and redefining the future of business innovations.” said K S Vishwanathan.

3AI is pioneering differentiated events and summits. The success of the GenAI Max Conclave 2024 underscores the importance of integrating GenAI with data engineering, cloud infrastructure and exponential technologies. This synergy will be crucial for enterprises, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and startups as they strive for sustainable growth and long-term impact.

