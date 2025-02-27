60% of Indian executives think current workload on their security operators is excessive: IBM and Palo Alto Networks study

New global research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and Palo Alto Networks found that surveyed organisations are facing security complexity challenges as they juggle an average of 67 different security solutions from 26 vendors. It also shows 7 out of 10 surveyed companies with a high degree of security platformisation report their cybersecurity investments have helped business outcomes such as operational efficiencies and revenue generation.

In the study, “Capturing the cybersecurity dividend: How security platforms generate business value,” more than half (77%) of surveyed executives note fragmentation of security solutions is limiting their ability to deal with cyber threats, but 75% of organisations that have embraced security platformisation agree that better integration across security, hybrid cloud, AI, and other technology platforms is crucial. The analysis suggests the trend of adding more solutions to combat evolving security threats is contributing to inefficiency – impacting both performance and the bottom line – while moving to a platformised security approach can help businesses achieve reduced response times and costs without sacrificing security efficacy.

Cybersecurity Complexity is a Daunting Reality

Increased digital interconnectedness expands attack surfaces and can create new cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and harder to defend against, while AI is being used by both defenders and attackers, creating a race in cybersecurity capabilities.

In an evolving threat landscape, surveyed executives estimate security fragmentation and complexity costs their organisations an average of 5% of their annual revenue. For a $20 billion annual revenue company, that’s a $1 billion cost to the business in aggregate. Tally the costs of security incidents, lost productivity, failed digital transformations, stalled AI initiatives, loss of customer trust and reputational damage and the numbers add up.

“Organisations continue to be challenged with updating their security posture to address new threats, while simultaneously being pressed to reduce complexity and decrease spend,” said Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner for Cybersecurity Services, IBM. “Security executives need to enable innovation, protect assets and derive value from their cybersecurity investments to help their organisations thrive and further their business goals.”

“Digital connectivity has expanded the attack surface and introduced new vulnerabilities. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and challenging to thwart, AI has emerged as a key battleground between adversaries and defenders in cybersecurity,” said Michelle Saw, VP GTM and Ecosystems, JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks.

We share a commitment with IBM Consulting to empower our customers with enhanced value. Findings from our survey highlight how platformisation can help organisations achieve improved cybersecurity outcomes. By addressing complexity through the strategic consolidation and integration of security solutions onto a unified platform, organisations can significantly enhance efficiency, reduce risk, lower costs, and unlock new business opportunities. Ultimately, platformisation transforms security from a “necessary cost” into a “value driver.””

Key insights from surveyed business leaders in India compared to the global average:

77% of Indian executives (52% globally) say complexity is the biggest impediment to their cybersecurity operations; 60% of Indian executives (80% globally) agree they face pressure to reduce the cost of security, and globally 41% say security fragmentation has driven up procurement costs; 4 out of 5 non-platform of all organisations globally say their security operations cannot effectively deal with the sheer quantity of threats and attacks; and Globally, 80% of platformisation adopters say they have full visibility into potential vulnerabilities and threats; and, Globally, for platformised organisations, mean time to identify (MTTI) and mean time to contain (MTTC) security incidents are shorter by an average of 152 and 113 days, respectively.

Enhancing Businesses with Platformisation: Unleashing the Power of Digital Transformation

In today’s world, the research finds effective security requires platformisation. Consolidating multiple tools into a unified platform not only bolsters security posture but enables organisations to experience nearly 4 times better return on investment (ROI) from their cybersecurity investments, leading to revenue generation and increased operational efficiencies.

When it comes to AI, a platform approach can also enable an organisation to better ingest and analyse data to deliver actionable insights. With 90% of surveyed executives expecting to scale, optimise, or innovate with AI within the next two years, integrating AI into their platforms can play a critical role in advancing their security preparedness. For example, accelerating adoption of agentic AI for security and tapping platformisation for fewer investment cycles; or, using platformisation to create the common governance needed to deliver the AI capabilities shaping the future.

By adopting a platformisation approach, businesses can align technologies, drive innovation, and prioritise security as a core business requirement. Through IBM and Palo Alto Networks’ strategic partnership, the companies are bringing together leading security platforms, AI, and transformation capabilities to help organisations confidently navigate their digital transformation journey, achieve their desired outcomes and drive substantial business value.

Tips for Platformisation Success