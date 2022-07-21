Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Coimbatore, India  

Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Coimbatore, India  

News
By Express Computer
0 48

Accenture today opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Part of Accenture’s global delivery network, the new facility will focus on building and delivering transformative technology services for global clients across industries.

 

“We are committed to expanding our presence to tier-II cities and Coimbatore is a preferred choice as the city is home to some of India’s leading educational institutions and has emerged as a critical talent hub for technology professionals. The expansion will unlock new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

 

“As we continue to further expand our facilities and capabilities in India, we are recruiting people who have deep skills in platforms, cloud, data and AI, metaverse and related areas,” added Mahesh Zurale.

 

Interested candidates can log onto careers.accenture.com to apply to open roles.

 

Accenture is among the top employers in the country, recognized for its market leading people policies, investing in learning and development, and for offering boundaryless career opportunities across deep technology areas and industry domains. It is also widely recognized for its long-standing commitment to building a culture of equality and is among the first companies globally to set a goal of achieving a gender balanced workforce by 2025.

Coimbatore  joins Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune among the cities where Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India are located.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image