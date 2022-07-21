Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Coimbatore, India  

Accenture today opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Part of Accenture’s global delivery network, the new facility will focus on building and delivering transformative technology services for global clients across industries.

“We are committed to expanding our presence to tier-II cities and Coimbatore is a preferred choice as the city is home to some of India’s leading educational institutions and has emerged as a critical talent hub for technology professionals. The expansion will unlock new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

“As we continue to further expand our facilities and capabilities in India, we are recruiting people who have deep skills in platforms, cloud, data and AI, metaverse and related areas,” added Mahesh Zurale.

Interested candidates can log onto careers.accenture.com to apply to open roles.

Accenture is among the top employers in the country, recognized for its market leading people policies, investing in learning and development, and for offering boundaryless career opportunities across deep technology areas and industry domains. It is also widely recognized for its long-standing commitment to building a culture of equality and is among the first companies globally to set a goal of achieving a gender balanced workforce by 2025.

Coimbatore joins Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune among the cities where Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India are located.