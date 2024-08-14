Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Acer unveils new Chromebook laptops powered with AI in India

Acer unveils new Chromebook laptops powered with AI in India

NewsArtificial Intelligence AI
By Express Computer
0 19

Acer launched its latest Chromebook plus models, the Acer Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops. These advanced laptops are specifically designed to cater to the demands of the Enterprise and education sector. The all-new Chromebook Plus with the latest built-in Google Gemini AI features offering robust performance, enhanced productivity features, and a sleek, professional design. The Chromebook Plus 14 offers a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with options for high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD or an integrated multi-touch version. The Acer Chromebook Plus 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView technology, available in standard and high-brightness touch variants. Acer Chromebook Plus offers built-in Google apps and powerful AI capabilities. It also offers Google Photos Magic Eraser, File Sync, Wallpaper generation, AI-created video backgrounds, and Adobe Photoshop on the web to help consumers boost their productivity, inspire their creativity, and make everyday tasks intuitive. It’s a laptop experience that optimizes hardware performance with software apps and tools.

Powered by a range of Powerful Intel & AMD processor variants, these Chromebooks ensure robust performance for multitasking and running demanding applications. The Chromebook Plus 14 has two variants. One with Intel Core™ i3-N305 processor and another with AMD® Ryzen® 7000 Series Processor, while the Chromebook Plus 15 offers Up to Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1355U processor. All the models support Upto 16GB LPDDR5X SDRAM and Storage up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, ensuring fast data access and ample space for important files and applications.

Google® AI-powered writing assistance and generative, custom wallpapers and AI backgrounds for video calls make the Chromebook Plus the most preferred device for the professional. All Chromebook plus models feature Dual DTS® Speakers, optimized bass, and treble response. It is also equipped with two built-in microphones and a high-definition Full HD webcam with features such as Temporal Noise Reduction, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and support for 1080p video at 60 fps, ensuring clear video conferencing and online interactions.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, stated, “We are excited to launch the new Chromebook Plus laptops in India. These models represent our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and reliable performance. With powerful Intel® & AMD® processors, vibrant displays, Powerful AI capabilities, and robust security features, we believe these Chromebooks will significantly enhance productivity and learning experiences. Our goal is to offer solutions that empower professionals and students to achieve more, and the Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 embody this vision perfectly.”

All Acer Chromebook Plus models support the Latest Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, providing fast and stable wireless connectivity, and Bluetooth® 5.3 for seamless pairing with peripherals and accessories. All models are equipped with a discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, camera shutters for privacy, and Kensington lock slots for physical security.

Designed for durability and reliability, these Chromebooks have undergone rigorous military-grade reliability tests, including mechanical shock, transit drop, vibration, and resistance to sand, dust, humidity, and extreme temperatures. The robust construction ensures that the laptops can withstand the rigors of daily use in various environments. All models feature a 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery that supports fast charging technology. The Chromebook Plus 14 can last up to 11 hours on a single charge, while the Chromebook Plus 15 offers up to 10 hours of battery life, making them perfect for all-day use without frequent recharging.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image