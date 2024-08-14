The impact of AI on fashion supply chains: Enhancing speed and reducing costs

By Ankit Jaipuria – Co-Founder, ZYOD

We live in a world where trends and choices change in the blink of an eye, especially in the fashion world. With Fast Fashion taking over the apparel industry it has accelerated production and supply of new designs, exerting more pressure on manufacturers to keep up with changing times. Hence it’s essential to have a well-structured supply chain management system that can quickly adapt to these changes in demand. This is where supply chain AI optimization comes into the picture.

According to Precedence Statistics, the global AI in fashion market size is estimated to increase by USD 49.07 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 41% from 2024 to 2033. AI can improve supply chain management by predicting demand, optimizing inventory levels, streamlining logistics, etc. It can help retailers and manufacturers reduce overstocking, minimise waste, and improve operational efficiency. This revolution is not just a technological upgrade; it is a game-changer that defines how the industry functions, enhancing efficiency, accelerating processes, and significantly reducing costs.

Let’s understand how artificial intelligence can enhance supply chain management:

Speed is the new currency in fashion

In the fast-paced fashion industry, where time is a limited resource, artificial intelligence catalyzes to achieve a faster go-to-market strategy. AI-driven demand forecasting tools empower brands to analyse large amounts of data and consumer preferences with unparalleled accuracy. This upgrade enables brands to plan, design, manufacture, and supply quickly, bringing products to market sooner and maintaining an advantage over changing trends.

Additionally, with the advent of AI, inventory management is undergoing a revolutionary shift ensuring precise stock levels, reducing surpluses and shortages, and streamlining the end-to-end supply chain. On the production front, the processes are accelerated through automated manufacturing processes that use AI-based robotics, cutting down the time from product ideation to finished item. Designers can quickly create and revise their designs, leading to faster transitions from design to production than ever before.

Cutting costs efficiently with AI

AI brings substantial cost benefits to industry players in fashion. It minimises overproduction and waste through just-in-time production, ensuring only the necessary number of products is produced. This approach not only eliminates excess inventory but also translates into substantial cost savings.

By investing in AI-powered tools, brands can ensure efficient resource allocation and stay at the forefront of the trends. Sophisticated AI algorithms optimise the use of raw materials and labour, finding cost leaks and further reducing supply chain costs. These tools also predict potential issues associated with machines, reducing repair costs and minimising downtime. Moreover, when it comes to logistics, AI optimises shipping routes and methods, significantly cutting transportation expenses to reduce time, fuel and other costs. This comprehensive approach enhances operational efficiency and drives cost savings across various facets of supply chain management.

The future of AI in fashion supply chains is promising

The future of AI in fashion supply chains is full of possibilities and new potentials yet to be unearthed. Along with increasing productivity and cutting expenses, AI is expected to completely revolutionise the industry. We can expect fashion supply chains to become more smarter, innovative, flexible, and sustainable, ultimately changing how brands function and opening the door to a more intelligent and productive future.

Emerging technologies like deep learning and blockchain are set to drive unprecedented efficiencies. The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices, powered by AI, will redefine the industry, making it more responsible and resilient. These trends indicate that AI will continue to revolutionise fashion supply chains, making them more agile, innovative, and cost-effective.

Moving ahead, AI is not just enhancing speed and reducing costs in fashion supply chains—it is revolutionising the industry completely. It will unlock new opportunities and create innovative products and services, leading to exceptional customer value. The future of fashion supply chains lies in embracing AI, paving the way for a smarter, more innovative, and economically sound industry.