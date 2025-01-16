Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Agora honored with Microsoft AI Innovation Award at CES 2025 for Conversational AI-Powered Robotics

Agora honored with Microsoft AI Innovation Award at CES 2025 for Conversational AI-Powered Robotics

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Agora, Inc. proudly announces its recognition at CES 2025 with the prestigious Microsoft AI Innovation Award. This honor celebrates Agora’s transformative advancements in real-time communication technology, setting new benchmarks for human-like AI interactions.

Agora’s Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™) has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. This technology enables ultra-low latency communication between humans and AI, overcoming challenges like network variability and ensuring smooth, high-quality interactions across speech, video, and multimodal AI platforms. By leveraging SD-RTN™, developers can quickly build intelligent and adaptive AI agents tailored for real-world applications such as robots, gaming agents, AR/VR smart glasses, and baby monitors.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to pioneering technologies that revolutionise communication and bring humans and machines closer than ever. Conversational AI is not just enhancing interaction but redefining the possibilities of innovation, and we are proud to lead this transformative journey,” said Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director – Growth, Agora.

Agora’s conversational AI solutions form the foundation of next-generation AI-driven communication. The Microsoft AI Innovation Award recognises Agora’s unwavering commitment to global innovation and its impactful, real-world applications. These include AI-powered robots, virtual doormen, advanced baby monitors, immersive gaming agents, and AR/VR-enabled smart glasses.

Enabling human-like interactions with Agora

At CES 2025, Agora demonstrated its technology’s versatility through cutting-edge AI integrations in robots and wearables. Agora’s conversational AI solutions empower robots and devices like smart glasses to engage in human-like interactions, enhancing user experiences and elevating the robotics and wearables industries.

Key features driving Innovation in robotics and wearables

AI Agents: Deliver responsive, intelligent behavior for natural, engaging interactions. ‍
AI Chip Integration: Optimise performance across diverse hardware platforms. ‍
Voice Activity Detection: Ensure precise speech cue detection for real-time responsiveness. ‍
Speech-to-Text (STT): Convert spoken words to text with minimal latency. ‍
Text-to-Speech (TTS): Generate lifelike speech for immersive conversations. ‍
Large Language Models (LLMs): Equip robots with advanced comprehension and decision-making capabilities.

A Vision for the Future
Agora’s achievements at CES 2025 reflect its commitment to redefining human-AI interaction. By collaborating with innovators like Robopoet, Beken, and IntelPro, Agora continues to pave the way for smarter, more adaptive, and emotionally engaging AI systems. As demand for AI-driven, multimodal experiences grows, Agora remains at the forefront, enabling developers to create AI agents that think, listen, observe, and engage naturally.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image