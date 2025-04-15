Air India innovates with Agentic AI adoption by collaborating with Salesforce Agentforce for enhanced customer experience

Salesforce has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Air India with the adoption of Salesforce Agentforce. As part of its ongoing digital transformation, Air India is among the first airlines to go-live with Agentforce, leveraging it to automate key customer service processes. The first roll out of Agentforce in customer service will help drive faster resolution of a class of refund issues, and elevate its customer experience at scale.

Air India has been a long-standing Salesforce customer, using Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Data Cloud and Einstein AI to power its customer engagement and business operations. The latest expansion marks a strategic step towards becoming an AI-infused airline, focused on delivering seamless, responsive, and personalised experiences for its passengers using emerging agentic AI technologies bolstered by its extensive data fabric.

Addressing a high-impact customer challenge with AI-powered automation

Refund requests often require multiple handoffs between Air India’s contact center, refunds team, and the customer, which can occasionally slow down resolution times.

By deploying Salesforce Agentforce, Air India is reimagining this process through adoption of agentic AI. The solution streamlines and accelerates the end-to-end handling of such requests — automating routine steps, reducing human effort, and enabling agents to focus on higher-value interactions. Customers now benefit from faster resolutions, timely refund processing, and proactive updates.

Following the successful implementation of their first use case, Air India plans to scale the use of Agentforce across other contact center operations and customer touchpoints, including voice-based interactions, over the next several months.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO at Salesforce – South Asia, said, “Agentforce represents the next frontier of customer service — where AI works alongside humans to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalised experiences at scale. With its adoption of Agentforce, Air India is setting a new benchmark for modern, AI-driven customer engagement in the aviation industry globally. Their vision of becoming an AI-first airline aligns perfectly with Salesforce’s commitment to help businesses automate at scale, deliver faster service, and foster loyalty through every interaction.”

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer for Air India, said, “We are happy to partner with Salesforce in pioneering Agentforce in the aviation industry, starting with transforming how we manage certain classes of refund cases using cutting-edge Agentic AI — drastically reducing resolution times. For our guests, this means instant acknowledgment of these claims with real-time updates and a seamless experience across all touchpoints, reinforcing trust and valuing their loyalty. This isn’t just a technological leap—it’s a customer-first commitment, delivering faster, smarter, and more empathetic service to our valued guests at every step.”

Powering Air India’s broader digital transformation

Agentforce complements Air India’s broader digital transformation roadmap, where Salesforce continues to be a trusted technology partner. Beyond Service Cloud and Sales Cloud, Air India already leverages Salesforce Data Cloud to unify customer data and Einstein AI to drive insights and personalisation across the customer journey.

As the airline accelerates its transformation journey, future deployments of Agentforce, including AI-driven voice capabilities, are expected to further strengthen Air India’s customer engagement strategy.