Airtel appoints Rajesh Tapadia as Nxtra Data CEO

Telecom major Bharti Airtel said it has appointed Rajesh Tapadia as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its data centre and Cloud business subsidiary, Nxtra Data.

Tapadia brings with him an experience of over 24 years with organisations like Netmagic Solutions, Trimax, Global Cloud Xchange, Genpact and Reliance Infocomm.

In his most recent role at Netmagic, Tapadia managed data centre operations across multiple cities, running mission critical infrastructure for global customers.

“Digital India is transforming the economy and opening up exciting new opportunities to serve customers. The data centre and cloud segment is an important pillar in our strategy to address enterprise customers’ evolving needs,” Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

“We have already undertaken some very ambitious projects in this area and the ambition is to leverage our strengths to gain disproportionate share in this space,” he added.

Nxtra Data offers data centre services, managed services and Cloud services to key India and global enterprises, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

It operates 10 large data centres along with over 120 edge data centres located strategically across the country, and is building four new large data centres, informed Airtel.

The data centre and cloud services market in India is witnessing tremendous growth driven by the rapid digitization of enterprises and uptake of digital services such as content and social media by customers.

