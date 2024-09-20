Almonds Ai Aims to Double its Workforce by FY 2025

Almonds Ai, a leading channel loyalty and engagement solutions provider, has announced its ambitious plan to expand its team by the financial year (FY) 2025 significantly. This expansion reflects the company’s rapid growth with 3X clients in the last two years, commitment to innovation, and increased demand for its innovative AI-powered solutions, which drive distribution-led revenue growth for businesses across industries.

By the end of the financial year (FY) 2025, Almonds Ai aims to double its workforce by 100%, expanding roles across key areas like technology, customer success, AI & analytics, product innovation, and sales operations. The company will hire world-class talent from diverse sectors, reflecting its belief in fostering innovation through a mix of skills, backgrounds, and experiences.

This will ensure that the company is well-positioned to support the ongoing evolution of its offerings and continue delivering high-value results to its expanding client base across various industries.

Speaking on the team expansion, Abhinav Jain & Apurv Modi, Co-Founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said, “While AI plays a critical role in automating repetitive tasks and streamlining operations, we firmly believe that human creativity and expertise are essential in areas like innovation, strategic decision-making, and building meaningful relationships with our clients. That’s why we’re not just investing in AI-driven solutions but also in expanding our human capital and hiring top talent to lead in areas where technology can’t replace human insight. This combination of cutting-edge technology with unparalleled human expertise will ensure we continue delivering high-quality solutions in loyalty, rewards, engagement, and education for our clients.”

In addition to expanding its workforce, Almonds Ai plans to enhance its existing infrastructure, focusing on collaboration, continuous learning, and a culture of innovation. Therefore, the company is seeking individuals with a passion for technology, a strong work ethic, and a desire to make a significant impact on the B2B landscape. The company offers a competitive compensation package, opportunities for professional growth, and a collaborative work environment.