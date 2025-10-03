ANSR Signs MoU with Government of Maharashtra to Develop India’s First GCC City in Navi Mumbai

ANSR has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to develop a world-class GCC City in Navi Mumbai.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, under whose visionary leadership Maharashtra has introduced a pathbreaking GCC Policy, approved by the State Cabinet on September 30, 2025.

The upcoming GCC City in Navi Mumbai is envisioned as India’s premier destination for global enterprises to establish, scale, and innovate through their GCCs. It will provide cutting-edge infrastructure, create a robust ecosystem for innovation, and attract significant global investments into Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO ANSR said, “Maharashtra has long established itself as a GCC powerhouse, with Mumbai and Pune already serving as mature hubs for global enterprises. This MoU marks a huge leap forward in shaping the future of GCCs in India. Maharashtra’s AI-ready talent will be pivotal in powering the next wave of GCC growth. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and the Government of Maharashtra, we are excited to partner in building a world-class GCC city that will redefine how enterprises innovate, scale, and grow from the state.”

Under the agreement, ANSR will conceptualize, design, and invest in developing the GCC City, which will:

Attract large scale investments across sectors to set up world-class GCCs in Maharashtra

Generate significant employment opportunities for Maharashtra’s skilled workforce.

Enable innovation and enterprise transformation through cutting-edge infrastructure and ecosystem collaboration.

Create a thriving business environment powered by robust policy support from the state government.

The Government of Maharashtra will facilitate the initiative through infrastructure and policy-level support, including land identification, coordination with relevant departments, and ease-of-doing-business enablers under the new GCC Policy.

This initiative marks a decisive step in ANSR’s mission to architect the future of global capability distribution and reinforces India’s growing leadership in the GCC landscape.