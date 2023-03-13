ASIRT conducted its marquee 109th TECHDAY on 23rd February 2023 at Interlink Banquets, Vidyavihar, Mumbai.

TECHDAY is the flagship Information Exchange Monthly Event of ASIRT. This 109th TECHDAY took place at Interlink Banquets, Vidyavihar, Mumbai.

The TECHDAY was flagged off with a round of applause and appreciation for the founding members of ASIRT. The membership committee was also applauded for making the

ASIRT ecosystem grow to 235 partners. Numeric UPS partnered with the Association of System Integrators & Retailers in Technology as a Gold Partner as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its reach in the partner community. Enjay IT, the Member Sponsor for TECHDAY was also introduced to the gathering. Sanjay Ruparel, President – of ASIRT gave the audience an update on the activities at ASIRT.

Limesh Parekh, CEO – of Enjay IT spoke about Sangam CRM, their unique CRM Solution for SMEs. He went into the aspects of how people who adapted to this CRM were able to

successfully scale their customer engagement process. He also informed the audience that the CRM offers free licenses for up to 10 users.

Numeric, the leading UPS manufacturer and power quality solution provider showcased its strength, legacy, and solutions to the partner community at the ASIRT event. Numeric UPS partnered with the Association of System Integrators & Retailers in Technology, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its reach in the partner community.

Numeric offers a wide range of products from 600 VA to 21 MW catering to various segments across Data Centers, IT, ITeS, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and

Infrastructure. It has the largest service network in the UPS industry with 250+ direct service centers, with close to 1200 service professionals including 900+ trained field technicians.

Numeric is part of the Group brand Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital infrastructure. Devanshish Khurana, Channel Head for West India at Numeric then introduced his whole team for the benefit of the audience and showcased its strength, legacy, and solutions to the partner community at TECHDAY through a very interactive presentation.

New members of ASIRT were introduced to the community by the membership team. These members were Mihir Kacharia of IMCC & Co., Nisarg Shah of Ebullient Automation LLP, and Nishant Mehta of Megaman Infosys.

The ASIRT Board took this opportunity to felicitate Shivaami ASIRT Cricket Premier League (ACPL 4.0) winner and runner-up teams for their success. Team ITCG Game Changers (winners) and Team MDR Avengers (Runner-up) were called on stage and given their trophies respectively.

A very insightful session on the understanding, usage, and experience of working with ChatGPT was shared by a few members, which made it a very interactive knowledge-sharing session.

The concluding session was driven by the ASIRT consortium captains who gave their perspectives on what was working well and what could be further fine-tuned to make the

consortiums are even more successful and collaborative.

ASIRT TECHDAY #109 concluded with a networking dinner and interactions with the sponsors. This was one of the most well-attended TECHDAYS and proves that with newer sponsors and speakers, the interest and excitement can be definitely increased for the benefit of the members.