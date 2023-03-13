ASIRT conducted its marquee AMD Exclusive TechDay: On the occasion of its 108th TECHDAY on 10th February 2023

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) conducted its marquee AMD Exclusive TechDay: A Technovation Summit, on the occasion of its 108 th TECHDAY on 10 February 2023. TECHDAY is the flagship Information Exchange Monthly Event of ASIRT. This 108 the TECHDAY took place at Hotel Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The TECHDAY was flagged off with our National Anthem followed by a quick introduction to our Main Sponsors for the event, AMD. Aashish Sawant – AMD Channels Business Head

for Western India. He welcomed all members and was all praised for the fantastic support that ASIRT partners were giving to AMD Business. The agenda for the day was announced with an ASIRT Briefing, AMD Epyc session for Servers and an AMD Ryzen

session for End-points.

ASIRT President Sanjay Ruparel then kicked off the presentations by talking about ASIRT, its Foundation and AIM and how ASIRT continues to represent the partner community well for the last 10 years.

Shilpesh Shah – Sr. Solution Architect at AMD, was then called upon stage to brief the attendees about the technology innovations that were being done by AMD on their Epyc

processors for making servers perform better than ever. It was a very informative and interactive session with most members participating and asking questions. There was a lucky draw that was organised by AMD after this session.

The following session was delivered by Chetansing Kachchhava – Field Application Engineer at AMD India. He presented innovations around the end-point processors, the

Ryzen line of CPUs from AMD. The session was well-received with the audience asking a lot of questions and getting all the answers. A second lucky draw was organized by AMD after this session.

Aashish then invited on stage, Manoj Khandelwal – Zonal Manager West at HP, who spoke about some very key Digital initiatives that HP was doing for the Channel Partners so that

they get all the information on demand. He announced about SAKSHAM, an app that would help all partners immensely in getting product information, and understanding the availability of stock, pricing, and promos.

Infobahn, an ASIRT member organization, was an AMD Associate for this event. Rajeev Krishnaswamy -Director, Infobahn spent a few minutes on stage to tell the audience about a very big opportunity for the Digital Signage business, which was powered by AMD processors.

Nilesh Kadakia – Chairman, ASIRT provided the vote of thanks with the promise of complete support to AMD and its initiatives.

The TECHDAY concluded with a networking dinner for all members. AMD and its team spent good time meeting partners and carried back some very good feedback and promise.