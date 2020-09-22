ASUS enters commercial PC market in India with 11 products

Read Article

ASUS India, the Indian arm of Taiwanese IT major, on Monday forayed into the commercial PC market in India with launching “Expert Series” brand with 11 devices across laptops, desktops and All-in-Ones, targeting the key enterprise segments in the country.

Powered by Intel Core processors and variants with Windows 10 Pro support, the ASUS ‘Expert Series’ will offer innovative cutting-edge tech solutions for business users leveraging ASUS’s over 30 years of integrated engineering expertise in the PC business, the company said in a statement.

Available soon, the ASUS ExpertBook range has six laptops while ASUSPRO ExpertCenter lineup offers three desktops. ASUS also launched two All-in-Ones (AiOs).

ASUS ExpertBook B9 starts from Rs 102,228 while ASUS ExpertBook P2 will begin from Rs 58,697.

ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 Series starts from Rs 25,323 and ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 will begin from Rs 55,429 (inclusive of a monitor).

“With Expert Series, we are offering enterprises the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology, groundbreaking innovation, and unparalleled performance of our commercial PCs,” said Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia.

“We understand that serving the needs of the business customers requires much more than just delivering hardware. We will focus on delivering solutions and unmatched customer service,” he added.

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 will come for Rs 29,669 onwards while ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 will cost you Rs 27,429 onwards.

The ASUS AiO (V241FA) starts from Rs 58,466 while ASUS AiO begins from Rs 25,839.

The new series will cater to businesses of all sizes, including educational institutions, government, micro businesses, SMBs and large enterprise customers.

“These latest Expert series offerings from ASUS, powered by Intel Core processors, deliver the intelligent performance features that enable businesses to work efficiently and accelerate productivity,” said Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel India.

Weighing just 995 grams, ASUS ExpertBook B9 is the world’s lightest and most powerful 14-inch business laptop, built with best-in-class strength magnesium lithium alloy, with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and 24-hour battery backup.

ASUS ExpertBook P2 is touted as the most versatile laptop in its segment with Nvidia Discrete Graphics and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor.

“ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 series is an affordable line-up of 14-inch and 15-inch laptops with segment leading features such as FHD Display with thin bezels, fingerprint sensor and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor,” the company informed.

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter Desktop series are business desktops designed for enterprises, governments and SMBs to fulfill their business needs.

“ASUS All-in-One (AiO) series offers slim-bezel NanoEdge FHD IPS display, segment leading connectivity, SonicMaster audio, wireless peripherals that support up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor,” the company added.

The company said it has set up a dedicated helpline for sales and services of the new ‘Expert Series’ PCs with extended hours of operation.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]