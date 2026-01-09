ASUSTOR appoints Supertron Electronics as national distributor for India

ASUSTOR has appointed Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. as its national distributor for the Indian market, as the company looks to expand its footprint across the country’s growing enterprise, SMB and professional storage segments.

The partnership is positioned as part of ASUSTOR’s broader strategy to address rising demand for data storage, cloud and data management solutions in India. By working with Supertron, a value-added distributor with a pan-India presence, ASUSTOR aims to strengthen market reach, improve channel engagement and enhance customer support capabilities.

Expanding reach through channel-led growth

India’s data and storage market continues to see increased adoption driven by digital transformation initiatives, cloud usage and the need for secure, scalable data infrastructure across enterprises and mid-sized businesses. ASUSTOR said the appointment of Supertron will help it leverage an established distribution network and local market expertise to address these requirements more effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Ripunjoy Gogoi, Director – Sales, South Asia, ASUSTOR Inc., said, “We are truly excited to partner with Supertron Electronics. Supertron’s strong market credibility, pan-India distribution network, and dedicated sales, technical, and operational teams make them an ideal partner for ASUSTOR. This collaboration will enable us to accelerate growth, enhance customer engagement, and deliver our high-performance NAS solutions more effectively across enterprise, SMB, and professional segments in India.”

Through Supertron’s value-added distribution model, ASUSTOR expects to strengthen availability of its NAS portfolio while supporting partners with pre- and post-sales technical expertise.

Strengthening storage and data management portfolios

From Supertron’s perspective, the alliance adds to its portfolio of data centre, storage and data management offerings, at a time when customers are looking for integrated, high-performance and secure storage platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Debraj Dam, Chief of Supertron VAD, said, “We are excited about the alliance between Supertron and ASUSTOR. It is a strategic move to address the rapidly evolving data storage and enterprise IT ecosystem in India. This partnership aligns ASUSTOR’s innovation in NAS technology with the strong footprint of Supertron’s volume and value distribution networks. Together, we will deliver greater value to our customers through improved product availability, expert technical support, and a unified approach to secure, high-performance data management.”

According to the companies, the collaboration is expected to improve product availability, accelerate go-to-market execution, and strengthen channel enablement across India.

Responding to growing data infrastructure demand

The appointment comes as Indian organisations across sectors invest in modernising IT infrastructure to support data-intensive workloads, backup, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud environments. NAS platforms continue to play a key role in these architectures, particularly for SMBs and distributed enterprise deployments.

By combining ASUSTOR’s storage technology with Supertron’s distribution scale and channel ecosystem, the two companies aim to address the country’s growing need for secure, scalable and performance-driven data solutions.

The partnership underscores the importance of channel-led strategies in India’s IT market, where nationwide reach, local support and technical enablement remain critical to driving adoption and long-term customer engagement.