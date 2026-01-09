EPAM and Cursor partner to scale AI-native engineering across global enterprises

EPAM Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Cursor aimed at helping enterprises move beyond experimental use of AI coding tools toward organisation-wide adoption of AI-native engineering practices.

The partnership combines Cursor’s AI-native integrated development environment (IDE) with EPAM’s AI/Run delivery approach. According to the companies, the collaboration is designed to help enterprises embed generative AI into everyday software development workflows, delivering measurable improvements in productivity, code quality and developer experience.

Addressing the gap between AI pilots and scale

While many large organisations have introduced AI coding assistants, scaling their use across engineering teams has proven challenging. Adoption gaps, inconsistent usage and unclear productivity gains have limited the impact of these tools in production environments.

EPAM said the partnership with Cursor is intended to address these issues by pairing an AI-native development platform with enterprise-grade delivery models, governance frameworks and change management practices. With more than 50,000 engineers globally, EPAM plans to apply team-level maturity models, curated context, training programs and productivity measurement to support large-scale rollout of AI-native workflows.

Commenting on the partnership, Dmitry Tovpeko, VP, AI-Native Engineering at EPAM, said, “While most large enterprises have made some investment in AI coding tools, many teams struggle with full adoption and daily use. In response, Cursor’s AI-Native integrated development environment (IDE) promotes disciplined use by incorporating rules, workflows and agentic behavior directly in the developer’s primary workspace.”

Focus on enterprise-ready AI-native workflows

According to EPAM, the collaboration is centred on three core areas: deploying Cursor at scale across thousands of developers, enabling access to rapidly evolving AI model capabilities, and supporting adoption through structured training and engineering excellence practices.

Cursor’s platform is designed to integrate AI agents, rules and workflows directly into the development environment, reducing friction between experimentation and day-to-day coding. EPAM will support enterprises in integrating these capabilities into complex IT ecosystems, including legacy systems and regulated environments.

From Cursor’s perspective, the partnership aligns with a broader shift toward rethinking how engineering teams work, not just which tools they use. Michael Scherr, Head of Business Development at Cursor, said, “We share EPAM’s perspective: the teams that achieve exceptional results are those that rethink how they work, not just the tools they use. With EPAM’s deep enterprise delivery expertise and clear point of view on AI-Native SDLC, combined with our AI-Native IDE and agents, we’re helping global clients scale the unique and transformative potential of Cursor.”

Redefining enterprise software development

The companies said the partnership reflects growing demand from enterprises to adopt AI-native software development life cycles (SDLCs) that deliver sustained productivity gains rather than isolated improvements. By combining Cursor’s rapid AI innovation with EPAM’s experience in large-scale engineering delivery, the collaboration aims to help organisations modernise development practices while maintaining quality, security and governance.

As generative AI becomes embedded into core engineering workflows, enterprises are increasingly focused on outcomes such as faster time-to-value, higher adoption rates and clearer return on investment. EPAM and Cursor said their joint approach is intended to support these goals by aligning AI-native tools with enterprise execution discipline.

The partnership underscores a broader trend in enterprise technology: the shift from experimenting with AI-enabled development to operationalising AI as a foundational capability across global engineering teams.