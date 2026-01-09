Olee.space, India demonstrates indigenous 20 km, 10 Gbps wireless laser communication system

olee.space, an Indian photonics and defense technology company, today announced the successful demonstration of a 20 km, 10 Gbps Wireless Laser Communication system built predominantly with indigenous components. Designed, manufactured, and tested in India with approximately 85% local content, the system validates olee.space’s capability to deliver long-range, high-capacity optical wireless links for defense and strategic applications under representative atmospheric conditions.

The platform integrates precision opto-mechanical subsystems developed in-house, including a high-accuracy Indian-manufactured gimbal with arc-second level pointing precision and an internally integrated fast steering mirror assembly. This dual-stage stabilization system, using voice-coil and piezo-mounted actuators, ensures sustained link stability over long distances, even under dynamic atmospheric or platform-induced conditions.

Commenting on the milestone, James Solomon, Founder & CEO, olee.space, said, “Achieving a 20 km, 10 Gbps optical link with carrier-grade availability under Indian operating conditions is a significant milestone. This demonstration establishes India’s ability to design, manufacture, and validate advanced Wireless Laser Communication systems using predominantly indigenous technologies. We remain committed to delivering secure, high-reliability communication systems that meet operational requirements across contested and spectrum-constrained environments.”

The system achieved carrier-grade link availability of 99.9999% during performance validation, meeting operational requirements for high-reliability communication in mission-critical environments. Wireless Laser Communication provides inherent advantages such as spectrum independence, low probability of interception, and resistance to electronic jamming—making it highly relevant for defense and government applications where conventional RF systems may face constraints.

The design, integration, and field demonstration of the system were completed within four months of project funding, reflecting the increasing alignment between Indian research, development, and manufacturing capabilities in strategic technology domains. This execution timeline reflects the growing maturity of India’s private-sector defense manufacturing ecosystem and its ability to deliver advanced optical communication systems that meet defense-grade performance expectations.

The system architecture is designed to be adaptable across multiple operational domains, including terrestrial, maritime, aerial, high-altitude platform, and future space-based communication networks, subject to platform-specific integration.

By enabling secure, high-throughput communication in environments characterised by RF spectrum congestion, electronic interference, or GPS denial, the capability reduces reliance on imported optical communication subsystems and supports India’s transition to end-to-end indigenous development in advanced wireless communication technologies.

By combining high-performance engineering with rapid indigenous development, the company reinforces India’s strategic technology ecosystem and contributes directly to the nation’s long-term objectives for self-reliance in critical communication systems.