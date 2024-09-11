Aurionpro secures Landmark order from one of India’s largest municipal corporations

Aurionpro is pleased to announce a significant order win from the Municipal Corporation of Panvel, located in the state of Maharashtra, India. As part of this prestigious project, Aurionpro has been appointed as the Technology Partner for the Panvel Safe City initiative. This landmark project will involve the installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies, transforming the city’s safety and security infrastructure. The scope of the project includes the establishment of Data Centers, a state-of-the-art Control Command Center, and Video Analytics capabilities to enable real-time monitoring and faster response times. Additionally, cutting-edge AI-powered technologies such as Facial Recognition systems, an IP-based Public Announcement system, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and an e-Challan mechanism will be integrated, providing a robust framework for crime prevention, with a special focus on enhancing security measures for women.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), which governs 29 revenue villages and key CIDCO colonies, now oversees an expanded jurisdiction of 110 square kilometers following the transfer of civic infrastructure by CIDCO. In a significant move to enhance public safety, PMC has initiated the “Safe Panvel Project,” aimed at modernizing the city’s security infrastructure.

The contract is a five-year deal valued at over INR 200 crores. The initial phase of project implementation will be executed over the next 12 months, followed by a long-term maintenance and support phase.

Sanjay Bali – President and Global Head of Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro Solutions, stated, “We are pleased to partner with the Municipality of Panvel in this landmark project and are grateful for the trust they have placed in Aurionpro. This is one of our largest order wins in this space, reinforcing our position as a preferred partner for the governments, with the technology portfolio and the expertise to handle complex and transformative technology implementations.”