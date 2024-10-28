AVEVA supports global growth for Indian enterprises with industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT

AVEVA showcased its industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, at AVEVA Day India held in Mumbai. This event highlighted the crucial role of industrial intelligence in helping to support India’s ambitious goal of achieving a trillion dollars in merchandise exports by 2030.

As the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India’s industries need to harness the power of data, analytics and artificial intelligence to drive innovation and capitalise on global opportunities. By breaking down data silos and tapping on industrial intelligence, enterprises can gain trusted and actionable insights that streamline workflows, facilitate real-time monitoring and control, improve remote collaboration, and maximise the end-to-end lifecycle performance of industrial assets.

The CONNECT platform empowers industrial leaders with AI-infused insights through an intelligent digital twin that unifies data across their industrial ecosystem. This open and neutral platform spans the entire industrial lifecycle in real-time, offering services from data management and visualisation to modelling, analytics, and application development. Through facilitating seamless data sharing among internal and external stakeholders, CONNECT fosters collaboration throughout the lifecycle, unlocking greater value and sustainability gains. Built on the trusted software of AVEVA, CONNECT brings together applications from diverse other providers including Schneider Electric, RIB, ETAP, and other partners.

Recent enhancements to the CONNECT platform further unlock new levels of collaboration and efficiency. AVEVA Unified Engineering brings together teams across locations, disciplines, and organisations, enabling them to move from siloed applications with document-based workflows to an agile, intelligent, collaborative digital environment. AVEVA Operations Control, which now comes with key CONNECT capabilities for every subscription, gives users access to purpose-built AI capabilities for optimising production throughput, quality and sustainability metrics. This allows businesses to investigate issues, solve problems, and gain actionable insights for optimising production. Enhanced AVEVA PI System capabilities enable both internal and external stakeholders to leverage real-time operations data in a wider array of use cases and support data users in more functions, to achieve greater productivity, uptime and cost savings.

Ajit Kulkarni, Vice President, India Market Leader, AVEVA, said, “India stands at the cusp of a major industrial revolution, with our sights set on becoming a global manufacturing and export powerhouse. CONNECT provides industrial companies in India with a unique and complete data ecosystem, where teams are empowered to engineer smarter, operate better and drive profitability. By driving radical collaboration across multi-discipline and multi-organisation teams, CONNECT can help pave the way to global success.”

AVEVA’s industrial intelligence solutions are already being used by tens of thousands of active users each month, including several leading Indian industrial enterprises across manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

In addition to showcasing the latest in industrial intelligence, AVEVA Day India brought together more than 400 attendees across different industries, including organisations such as Adani Power, L&T Hydrocarbon, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. During the event, participants-built connections with other industry peers, explored the latest innovations in industrial technology, and examined how they can achieve greater sustainability and business growth through data.

Breakout sessions across the day included customer-sharing sessions, where companies within the energy, power and manufacturing sectors shared how they used advanced industrial intelligence technologies to achieve both industrial efficiency and sustainability. These real-world examples demonstrated how digital transformation is not just about improving operations, but also about creating more sustainable and resilient businesses capable of meeting global demand.