BSA | The software alliance launches “Global Cyber Agenda”, calling for harmonized cybersecurity standards for a resilient digital ecosystem

BSA | The Software Alliance has launched its “Global Cyber Agenda,” underlining enhanced software security and international cloud security cooperation as key priorities for global cybersecurity efforts. Released during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the agenda urges governments in India and globally to sharpen their focus on risk management and long-term digital resilience, all while pushing for a harmonised global approach to cybersecurity.

Central to BSA’s recommendations are four guiding principles: boost software security, refine risk management practices, encourage international cooperation, and invest in enduring digital safeguards. Among the proposals is a call for “safe harbour” protections for software developers adhering to best practices—aimed at spurring innovation in secure software design without the fear of disproportionate liability.

“Businesses and government agencies alike demand the most secure technology available,” said BSA Senior Director of Policy Henry Young. “BSA’s ‘Global Cyber Agenda’ outlines how policymakers can ensure government agencies and businesses have access to the best, most secure solutions, and how the digital ecosystem rewards software providers that continue to deliver for their customers.”

“Initiatives like IndiaAI Mission and Digital India are propelling the rapid adoption of digital services across the country while furthering India’s focus of being a global innovation hub,” stated Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, Country Manager, India, BSA | The Software Alliance. “BSA’s 2025 Global Cyber Agenda reiterates the importance of fostering trust in this growing digital environment by harmonising cybersecurity laws and policies both internationally and domestically.”

As India increasingly uses digital technologies to deliver services to citizens and improve people’s daily lives, policymakers must embrace AI to bolster cybersecurity, harmonise cybersecurity laws and support software developed using secure software development best practices to build a safe and trusted digital economy.