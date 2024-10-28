KiyaAI’s Bharatmeta to make Ayodhya’s sacred sites accessible worldwide via Metaverse

KiyaAI is set to revolutionise spiritual tourism through its metaverse platform, Bharatmeta. Ahead of Diwali, the company has partnered with the Ayodhya Development Authority to develop 3D virtual experiences of prominent spiritual and cultural sites, including the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and the various ghats along the Sarayu River. This initiative aims to make Ayodhya’s sacred landmarks accessible to a global audience by early 2025.

Bharatmeta identifies itself as a persistent world that exists in tandem with the real one. It enables people to interact, socialise, conduct business, collaborate, and create AI-based content for meaningful immersive experiences across sectors such as banking/fintech, training, commerce, real estate, entertainment, culture, and tourism. The solution leverages India’s digital infrastructure for digital payments, marketplaces, open commerce, and additional domains, providing relevant use cases for various industries.

Following the successful launch of the Mata Vaishno Devi Metaverse asset last year through a joint venture with a global venture fund, and the Kashi Vishwanath Metaverse last month, KiyaAI continues to expand its digital offerings.

Rajesh Mirjankar, Co-Founder, MD & CEO of KiyaAI, remarked: “Ayodhya is the spiritual heart of India, and through Bharatmeta’s metaverse, we aim to transcend physical boundaries to share its profound heritage with the world. This initiative aligns with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘AI for All’ vision fostering inclusivity and shared cultural values and supports Shri. Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Vision 2047’ to position Ayodhya as a premier spiritual and global tourism destination. Bharatmeta empowers people to interact, socialise, conduct business, and create AI-based content for meaningful immersive experiences across sectors like banking, commerce, real estate, entertainment, and culture. It’s about bridging divides and ensuring everyone can experience the depth and vibrancy of India’s traditions and digital infrastructure alike.”