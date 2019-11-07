Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches ‘Farmitra’ app

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the private general insurer launched industry’s first mobile app ‘Farmitra’ catering to the specific needs of farmers. Through this app, farmers will not only get insurance solutions, but also a range of other information and advisories which will cater to their day to day farming needs. The Company, through this app intends to help farmers address their worries and provide them relevant information which they can use in optimizing their farming practices. This will create value for farmers, thereby increasing engagement with them.

Users of this app can see regular weather forecast specific to their area, advisories customized as per the selected crops, market price of crops, news related to agriculture developments and also a locator for seed/soil testing labs, fertilizer dealers, Cold Storage around the area. In terms of insurance, users can access the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) portal to buy crop insurance, check their application status, register claims and reach out to program coordinators. They can also buy Motor and Health insurance policies offered by the Company.

This app is user friendly wherein all one needs to do is register mentioning their state, block, area of farm land, crops and other relevant details. Through this information, all the above mentioned features will then be customized in the region specific language as per the crop chosen and geographical area selected. Farmitra will also act as a portal for farmers enrolled with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to get a single view of their policies and get claim support.

Commenting on the launch of Farmitra, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and PMFBY has greatly contributed towards its growth by aiding farmers to recuperate faster during adverse weather conditions that affect their livelihood. I feel that insurance is all about solving worries of people and ensuring them a life of dignity. Through Farmitra, we intend to make available customized solutions, right from weather forecast to offering relevant insurance, on the same platform. I’m sure this will go a long way in educating, empowering and ensuring farmer dignity by extending instant support & assistance.”

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has roped in external partners who will be providing agricultural advisories and information. Users of the app can access these advisories free of cost. The application is currently live in 6 states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana. The company intends to add more States and services for a larger geographical outreach of the app’s benefits in the near future.

