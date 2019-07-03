Bajaj Allianz Life hires 100% of its agents via mobile app

Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India’s leading private life insurer, crosses yet another milestone in its digital journey with i-RECRUIT, a first-of-its-kind mobile app, designed for insurance agent on-boarding. The mobile app facilitates the company’s sales managers with end-to-end digital and paperless on-boarding of agents (addressed as Insurance Consultants in Bajaj Allianz Life) anywhere, anytime. With this digital initiative, Bajaj Allianz Life becomes the first ever Indian life insurer to move Insurance Consultants hiring process completely on to a mobile app.

Launched in April 2018, i-RECRUIT mobile app has been designed to help sales managers with quick and seamless hiring of Insurance Consultants, with zero trails of physical documents. Via this app, sales managers can take care of the entire hiring process of their Insurance Consultant. From filling the initial hiring application to KYC validation of new hires, from regulatory training, providing mock-test papers, scheduling examination of the new hires, and finally to licensing – all this can be done on i-RECRUIT app. The mobile app has enabled Bajaj Allianz Life to onboard more than 15,700 Insurance Consultants digitally, over the last one year.

Speaking on the milestone crossed by the unique recruitment platform, Mr. Manish Sangal, Chief Distribution Officer – Retail, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “I’m happy to see the evolution of i-RECRUIT app over the year, and how it has enabled us to set yet another benchmark within the Indian life insurance industry. This simple to use app, designed for the Agency channel, has helped us make our Insurance Consultants recruitment process quick, seamless and paperless. This has helped us half the overall on-boarding time, which we have successfully translated into enhanced productivity for our Insurance Consultant & Sales Manager. Leveraging the digital asset has also enabled us build efficiencies within the system and save in our operations expenses. By empowering our sales force with digital assets, the company is able to hire better quality of agents, bring them on board faster, and reach many more customers get their life goals done, with us.”

i-RECRUIT app is available to the Company’s sales managers on their smart phones and tablets, and works seamlessly on both Android and iOS platforms. This mobile app offers greater convenience to sales managers for enabling digital Insurance Consultants’ on-boarding. It has also reduced the hiring process time significantly in comparison to the manual process. i-RECRUIT app has helped the Company reduced the agent code creation time down by 50%. The Company has now been processing applications in just 14 days through i-RECRUIT, from an average of 30 days in the manual login processes earlier.

