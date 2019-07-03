YES BANK launches Click OD facility for existing MSMEs customers

YES BANK, India’s fourth largest private sector Bank, announced the launch of Click OD (over draft) facility for the Bank’s existing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) customers. Through this, an MSME can avail unsecured OD up to Rs. 10 lakh digitally, without any documentation. This unique proposition will be offered to select customers basis their account conduct and credit history.

The OD facility is an end to end digital offering where the limit will be disbursed through Bank’s MSME portal. The customer has to login on the portal and just follow the steps. The limit is disbursed in a matter of few clicks. The bank is targeting a disbursement of Rs 100 crore for FY 2019-20 through the YES MSME portal. YES BANK’s total exposure to MSMEs as on March 31, 2019 has crossed ` 42,000 crore.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajan Pental, Senior Group President and Group Head – Branch and Retail Banking, YES BANK said, “YES BANK has been supporting MSMEs in their growth story through various initiatives such as YES MSME portal and YES GST. Further, through the launch of this product, the Bank hopes to complement its efforts to address MSME’s need for timely and hassle free access to working capital finance without documentation, thereby supporting them in their endeavour to be sustainable and competitive.”

In order to apply, YES BANK MSME customers can visit https://yesmsmeonline.yesbank.in/homepage. Four easy steps to avail the OD facility is given below.

YES BANK in line with its Responsible Banking ethos is committed to supporting the MSME sector and giving it the much needed thrust to put it on a sustainable growth path. YES BANK has been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the MSME sector, testimony to which are multiple award recognitions such as the ‘Best Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) – India’ at the Asiamoney Country Awards 2018 and 2019, organized by Asiamoney, one of the leading global financial institutions as well as ‘SME Bank of the Year – India’ at the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards, 2018.

