Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Balancing risk and inclusion: How AI is transforming fintechs and lending in India

Balancing risk and inclusion: How AI is transforming fintechs and lending in India

News
By Express Computer
0 25

By Sayantan Ghosh, Head of Credit Risk Management & Data Science, Balancehero India

With a population of 1.4 billion, India’s diversity poses unique challenges for financial services, particularly in extending equitable access across socioeconomic layers. The digital revolution in India—driven by smartphone penetration, internet connectivity, and more inclusive digital payment platforms—has significantly expanded financial access. Fintech firms and NBFCs have seized this opportunity, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to reach communities previously excluded from traditional banking services. A notable statistic is that fintech companies now hold a 52% market share in personal loans, primarily catering to non-traditional credit (NTC) individuals and underserved communities with small-ticket loans under ₹50,000. Yet, as demand for credit grows, especially among underserved populations, the real challenge for lenders is balancing inclusivity with responsible credit risk management.

In a rapidly growing economy, AI-powered alternative credit scoring (ACS) systems are proving essential for lenders in making quick, informed lending decisions, particularly for individuals lacking formal credit histories. By leveraging alternative data sources such as mobile app usage, geolocation, and device configurations, ACS models create comprehensive profiles of applicants’ financial capacities and behaviours. This data-driven approach not only accelerates the lending process but also expands credit access to individuals outside conventional models, fostering broader financial inclusion. By March 2024, fintech firms facilitated ₹2,48,006 crore in personal loans, which has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion across rural and semi-urban areas.

ACS systems transform vast amounts of unstructured data into actionable insights, using deep learning algorithms to analyse device or bank statement data and reveal patterns of financial health. When combined with traditional credit bureau data, these insights enable precise assessments of repayment ability, even for applicants with limited credit histories. Machine learning techniques further enhance ACS models by estimating essential financial metrics, such as income or existing debt obligations, without intrusive data collection—ensuring a frictionless experience for applicants. A major strength of AI-driven credit scoring is its adaptability and speed of evolution; ACS models evolve continually, incorporating new data and algorithmic improvements to refine predictive accuracy.

Moreover, AI plays a critical role in fraud detection within the fintech sector. The market for AI technology in fraud detection is anticipated to grow from $2.1 billion in 2019 to $6.5 billion by 2024, reflecting increasing reliance on AI systems to secure financial transactions. By providing a holistic view of customer profiles, these systems empower lenders to manage default risks effectively while maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic fintech landscape.

The true validation of AI’s impact on financial inclusion lies in improved credit performance. For firms utilising AI-driven scoring, lower default rates reflect the success of responsible lending practices. Year-over-year improvements in credit outcomes highlight how AI and ML can be continuously refined to optimise risk management. By advancing ACS systems, fintech firms not only meet the demand for credit but also contribute to a more inclusive economy. In a diverse and rapidly developing nation like India, AI is transforming how financial institutions empower underserved communities, fostering a fairer financial future. This integration maintains the original flow while incorporating relevant statistics that underscore the transformative impact of AI on fintech lending in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image