NeGD organises capacity building initiative on ‘Managing Large Digital Transformative Projects’ under Digital India

By Express Computer
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the Digital India Vision implements its capacity-building initiatives in Digital Governance. As part of the capacity building initiative, a five-day training programme on ‘Managing Large Digital Transformative Projects’ has been organised at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam from 25th to 29th November 2024 by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY for the officials of central and state governments across the country.

A total of 24 officers from various ministries from the center and states, including New Delhi, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Hyderabad, Nagaland, and Punjab participated in the programme.

The programme was inaugurated by Dinesh Didel, Director, NeGD, MeitY on 25th November 2024. The objective of this programme is to resolve challenges in managing large digital transformative projects, to make large projects a success and to create a shared vision for Digital India.

The programme also aims to enable participants to explore the concept of Government as a platform and navigate the complexities of Digital Public Infrastructures (DPIs). It offers insights into Digital Product and Design Thinking, Digital Marketing of Public Services, IT Project Management, and Government Process Reengineering.

The capacity building scheme under the Digital India programme intends to build adequate and relevant capacities at all government levels and provide need-based training to conceptualise, lead, design, and implement e-governance projects. Vigorous efforts have been made to reach a large number of government officials and train them in relevant skills.

(With inputs from PIB)

