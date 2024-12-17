Bank of Baroda launches Phygital branches to enrich the banking experience for customers

Bank of Baroda (Bank) is launching Phygital branches with the aim to redefine the customer experience. These Phygital branches seamlessly integrate physical and digital banking services for customers with Self Service kiosks that provide 24/7 Banking, a Video Contact Centre for non-financial services and Universal Service Desks for in-person customer service.

By seamlessly integrating self-service and assisted service models, Bank of Baroda’s Phygital branch is a unique banking concept that meets the diverse requirements of customers. The Phygital branches merge the familiarity of brick and mortar establishments with the efficiency of cutting-edge technology.

The key features of the Bank’s Phygital branch are:

24/7 Self-Service Kiosks: Self-service kiosks with interactive touch screens/tablets and other digital interfaces through which customers can avail a host of services such as PAN updation, receiving Account Statement through email, obtaining TDS certificate, nominee updation

Video Contact Centre: Customers can directly connect with the Bank's contact centre through a video call for assistance on all non-personalised and non-financial services such as Home Loan enquiry, Savings Account, Term Deposit, Car Loan etc.

Universal Service Desks: The Phygital branch also has an exclusive Service Area with Universal Service Desks that act as a one-stop solution for all banking needs for customers that require in-person service.

24/7 ATM e-lobby: Offers cash withdrawal, cash deposit, and self-service pass booking printing services.

The Phygital branches are designed to meet the diverse needs of customers with a seamless and smart banking experience that is convenient, simple & quick and caters to customers who would like to complete their day-to-day banking transactions independently as well as customers who require assistance. The branches are being launched in strategic locations – high-density areas, where branches experience heavy customer footfall. Further services in Phygital Branches will be enhanced based on the response received from customers.

The launch of Phygital branches underscores Bank of Baroda’s commitment to stay at the forefront of banking innovation and deliver superior customer service in today’s digital-first world.

Visit https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oFCKDpcJRyI to get a glimpse of a Bank of Baroda Phygital Branch.