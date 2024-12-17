Automation and AI: Transforming supply chains for greater sustainability

By Smitha Shetty, Regional Director – APAC, Achilles Information Ltd

Sustainability has emerged as a fundamental priority for businesses across the globe. Amid rising expectations from consumers, regulators, and investors, organisations are increasingly scrutinising their supply chains as a crucial avenue for driving positive environmental change. In this context, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are proving to be invaluable tools, providing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency while bolstering sustainability efforts.

Navigating the Sustainability Challenges in Supply Chains

Supply chains represent complex networks that often traverse multiple countries and involve a wide range of stakeholders. This intricacy can lead to inefficiencies, resource wastage, and limited visibility, all of which contribute to significant environmental challenges. According to research from the World Economic Forum, supply chain activities—encompassing transportation, logistics, and production—account for over 60% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

To address these issues, organisations need solutions that go beyond traditional approaches. Automation and AI offer fresh perspectives and practical tools for improving supply chain sustainability while maintaining operational effectiveness.

AI: Supporting Smarter, Greener Decisions

AI has the potential to revolutionise supply chains by enhancing visibility and enabling more informed decision-making. Utilising advanced algorithms, AI can analyse vast amounts of data from various sources, including weather reports, supplier information, and market trends, to anticipate potential disruptions and propose effective solutions.

For instance, AI can detect shipment delays and recommend alternative routes that minimise fuel consumption and emissions. It also monitors energy use during production processes, providing suggestions to reduce waste while upholding quality standards. Furthermore, AI can assist organisations in developing robust Business Continuity Plans (BCP) to mitigate disruptions caused by evolving geopolitical conditions.

In addition, AI aids businesses in evaluating the sustainability practices of their suppliers. By analysing compliance with environmental and ethical standards, companies can make informed partnership decisions that align with their broader sustainability objectives.

Automation: Improving Efficiency and Reducing Waste

Automation complements AI by streamlining repetitive tasks, improving operational efficiency, and minimising waste. For example, in supplier verification, AI can scrutinise supplier data—such as certifications and compliance reports—highlighting inconsistencies or gaps. Automation then facilitates the collection and organisation of these documents, ensuring that the data is prepared for AI analysis. This collaborative approach empowers compliance teams to focus on flagged issues, saving time, reducing errors, and ensuring that only sustainable suppliers are engaged. The synergy between automation and AI significantly enhances operational effectiveness while underpinning sustainability goals through responsible partnerships. In warehouses, automated systems like robotic sorting and picking help optimise inventory management, minimising overstock and material waste. In manufacturing, automation can play a role in reducing resource consumption. Smart machinery equipped with sensors can adjust settings in real-time to use energy more efficiently, ensuring resources are used thoughtfully and without excess.

Automation also supports the principles of a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled to reduce waste. For example, automated recycling systems can sort materials with precision, improving recovery rates and supporting sustainability goals.

Addressing Barriers to Adoption

While the benefits of automation and AI in sustainable supply chain management are clear, their implementation is not without challenges. Cost is often a barrier, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). However, as these technologies become more affordable and accessible, even MSMEs can begin to reap the benefits.

Another consideration is the need for skilled teams to effectively manage and leverage these systems. Investing in employee training and development is key to ensuring these technologies are utilised to their full potential.

Lastly, maintaining strong data security practices is critical. As supply chains become more interconnected, protecting sensitive data and ensuring privacy are essential to fostering trust and collaboration.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Responsibility

By embracing automation and AI, organisations can transform their supply chains into engines of sustainability, driving positive environmental and social impact while enhancing efficiency and competitiveness. The journey towards sustainable supply chains requires commitment, collaboration, and continuous innovation.

Those who seize this opportunity will be well-positioned to thrive in the years to come. As technology evolves, so too must our approach to managing supply chains. Automation and AI are not just tools for operational efficiency— they are the catalysts for a more sustainable and equitable world that will help you make an ethical transition to Net Zero.