Gil Shwed becomes Executive Chairman, Nadav Zafrir appointed CEO at Check Point Software Technologies

News
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announces the transition of Gil Shwed into the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the appointment of Nadav Zafrir as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, starting December 16th.

“Check Point embarks on a new chapter, with my transition into my new role as Executive Chairman and the appointment of Nadav as the company’s new CEO. I’ve known Nadav for many years and he is the perfect fit to lead Check Point to new heights,” said Mr. Shwed. “I have full confidence in the company’s strategy, strength, leadership and employees, and we will work together to ensure this new journey brings even more success than we’ve achieved so far.”

“I am honoured to join Check Point as its new CEO,” said Mr. Zafrir. “To lead an iconic cyber security company at such a pivotal time for our industry is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. Our world relies on trust, and Check Point’s mission to establish and protect that trust has never been more critical. We are uniquely positioned to live up to this mission, and shape the future of the cyber security industry. I thank Gil for his confidence and visionary leadership and I am grateful to have him as a partner and mentor as our Chairman.”

Most recently, Mr. Zafrir was the co-founder and managing partner at Team8, a company-building venture group focused on cyber security, data & AI, fintech, and digital health. Prior to Team8, Mr. Zafrir established the IDF’s Cyber Command and served as Commander of the elite Unit 8200, eventually retiring as a Brigadier General. He is a board member of SolarEdge Technologies (after serving as chairman for five years), and has also served on the boards of 14 private cyber security companies.

