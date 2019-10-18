Bazaarvoice expands global presence, tapping into India’s technology talent

Bazaarvoice, Inc has announced the expansion of its global Software Engineering operations to India. The digital marketing company is establishing a new presence in Bengaluru, focused on increasing its innovation capacity beyond the corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas. By the end of 2020, approximately 30 percent of the company’s engineers will be based out of Bengaluru.

To lead the expansion into India, Bazaarvoice has appointed Srini Basava to the position of Vice President, Software Engineering and India country head. Srini has more than 20 years’ experience in software development, most recently serving as Vice President of Research & Development and India site leader for PTC. He will be leading the innovation from the Bengaluru office.

Fritz Hesse, Chief Technology Officer at Bazaarvoice comments, “We want to increase our global brand presence by launching in a strong market that has become known as the Silicon Valley of India. Bengaluru has exceptional talent and a robust ecosystem that is a great match for our complex technology needs and creative & collaborative global culture. We believe this choice will enable us to scale and grow at a high rate.”

Research and development forms a key pillar of Bazaarvoice’s global business, spearheaded by a highly skilled, globally distributed team that delivers a suite of cloud infrastructure and services to provide holistic user-generated content solutions.

Srini Basava comments “Our mission is to enable the very best from our professionals. Bazaarvoice engineering teams build software that enables a billion consumers to make smart buying decisions. We want our engineering teams to be innovative and agile, which means we are focused on building a diverse team, supporting them effectively and making it easier for them to do their jobs.”

Over the last two years, Bazaarvoice boosted the scale of its engineering department by launching its first international R&D lab in Belfast. It also saw double-digit growth in its revenue and customer base in EMEA and APAC. The new move into India also marks the next chapter of growth and evolution for Bazaarvoice’s business, highlighting the importance of strategic product innovation.

