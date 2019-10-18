LTI to acquire Powerupcloud Technologies

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is acquiring Powerupcloud Technologies, a fast-growing cloud consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru, and helping clients across India, Singapore, UAE and USA. With more than 180 employees, Powerup brings a strong team of cloud consulting, artificial intelligence and data analytics professionals to LTI.

Founded in 2015, Powerup is a born-in-the-cloud, Premier Consulting Partner of AWS. It is the only AWS certified partner in APAC to have both Data & Analytics Competency and Machine Learning Competency, and one of the few certified partners of AWS with competencies across Migration, DevOps, Financial Services, Well-Architected, and Security & Compliance. With expertise across cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and product engineering, Powerup is also a Gold Partner of Microsoft Azure and a Cloud Consulting Partner of Google Cloud Platform.

Powerup has executed over 150 projects in cloud transformation. Powerup would add two AI-based platforms to LTI’s powerful suite of offerings. CloudEnsure.io, an autonomous Cloud Governance Platform that continuously monitors an enterprise’s cloud services, detects security and compliance violations in real-time and recommends or executes appropriate fixes. The other platform is Botzer.io, an Enterprise AI Platform that helps organizations adopt AI faster across Natural Language Processing, Image Recognition, Deep Learning use-cases and saves time spent in trial-and-error experimentation.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTI, said, “We see a huge market opportunity for cloud consulting across all sectors and regions. Our clients are adopting cloud to digitize their core operations and becoming data-driven organizations. Powerup strengthens our ability to partner with them in their cloud transformation journey. I welcome the customers, employees and partners of Powerup to the fast-growing LTI family.”

Siva S, Founder & CEO, Powerup, said, “With its global customer base and agility, LTI makes the perfect home for next phase of growth of Powerup. Our expertise across major public cloud platforms offers us an enormous opportunity to grow, learn, iterate and build well-engineered technology solutions for enterprises. We are excited about the potential of rapid growth and expansion with LTI.”

Powerup is the sixth acquisition by LTI since the company got listed in 2016 and fourth in this calendar year. Earlier in 2019, LTI acquired Ruletronics, a boutique Pega Consulting company, N+P (NEILSEN+PARTNER), a Temenos Wealthsuite specialist, and Lymbyc, an advanced analytics company.

