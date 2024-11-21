BCT Digital partners with a prominent mid-segment private bank to strengthen credit monitoring with rt360 EWS offering

Express Computer

BCT Digital, a global regulatory technology company, announced that a prominent mid-segment Private Bank has selected its rt360 Early Warning System (EWS) to automate and strengthen the bank’s credit monitoring capabilities.

With rt360 EWS, the bank, with a century-old legacy, will be able to improve its credit monitoring capabilities through state of art capabilities. These include regulatory and custom alerts, tailored scoring models for Retail, Agriculture, and MSME portfolios, and enhanced last-mile delivery mechanisms such as workflows, SMS/Email alerts, reports, and dashboards. The platform will also provide a consolidated view of risks, helping the bank proactively address non-compliance issues and manage credit risk more effectively across its diverse portfolio.

Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital, commented, ‘’BCT Digital, we believe that effective credit monitoring is at the heart of sound risk management, and we are proud to bring our rt360 EWS solution to one of India’s most respected banks. By providing customisable alerts, dynamic scoring models, and a consolidated view of risk, this collaboration will help the bank streamline its processes and respond swiftly to emerging risks. Our product equips financial institutions to navigate regulatory challenges with confidence while making data-driven decisions that drive long-term sustainability’’.

