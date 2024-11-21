Progility Technologies secures contract to enhance Cochin international airport’s digital infrastructure

Progility Technologies is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) to supply and install state-of-the-art communications and audio-visual equipment. This strategic project will position CIAL as one of India’s most technologically advanced airports, providing passengers with an elevated travel experience while streamlining airport operations.

Key Features of the Project:

Flight Information Display System (FIDS) :

The state-of-the-art displays will provide real-time flight status updates, including arrivals, departures, gate changes, delays, and baggage claim information. This system is designed to improve passenger experience by ensuring timely, accurate, and easily accessible flight information throughout the airport.

: The state-of-the-art displays will provide real-time flight status updates, including arrivals, departures, gate changes, delays, and baggage claim information. This system is designed to improve passenger experience by ensuring timely, accurate, and easily accessible flight information throughout the airport. Centralised Content Management System (CMS):

The CMS will manage and distribute real-time content (about flight schedules, security waiting times, local amenities, and any emergency alerts) across all digital displays, ensuring passengers are kept informed all the details UpToDate. The system will enable CIAL to update all screens from a single platform in real-time, facilitating smooth communication and improved operational efficiency.

Julian Wheatland, CEO of Progility Technologies said, “Cochin International Airport is a valued and important customer who we have been working with over the last 8 years on various projects. This was a very competitive tender, and we are delighted to have won the contract. It is testament, not only to Progility’s commitment to deliver value to our customers, but also to our determination to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction and success. We are proud to be part of the next phase of CIAL’s digital transformation and of the trust that has once again been placed in us. This technology represents the future of air travel, by seamlessly delivering an enhanced passenger experience, stronger operational efficiency and new revenue opportunities.”

Santhosh S, GM and Head of IT & Communication at CIAL, shared, “Building on the success of our previous collaboration with Progility Technologies in Unified Communication, we are upgrading Terminal 3 with state-of-the-art flight information displays and a robust content management system for commercial displays. This initiative will not only boost operational efficiency and elevate the passenger experience but also reflects our team’s commitment to delivering the highest technology standards for our passengers.”