Home  »  News  »  Bitscape achieves status as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud

Bitscape achieves status as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud

News
By Express Computer
Bitscape, a global technology solutions provider, proudly announces its recent achievement becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud. This represents Bitscape’s expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem and its continuous commitment to delivering comprehensive cloud solutions.

Bitscape has demonstrated competence and innovation by attaining all six Microsoft Solution Area badges, including Security, Business Applications, Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Data & AI (Azure), and Infrastructure (Azure). Achieving this accomplishment validates Bitscape’s comprehensive skill set and ability to use the Microsoft Cloud to serve clients’ evolving needs.

With our dedicated team’s unwavering commitment, we’ve reached a milestone that sets us apart in the industry,” said Kartik Shah, CEO of Bitscape. “Our success in achieving the Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud badge exemplifies our dedication to stay ahead of the curve and deliver value-driven solutions to our customers. We are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence, ensuring our customers get the most out of their investment in Microsoft technology.

In addition to this, Bitscape holds seven specializations, encompassing all four Microsoft Security specializations. The company also was recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), which further attests to its robust capabilities and customer-centric approach.

Together with Microsoft, we are helping businesses transform and embrace digital innovation,” added COO of Bitscape, Greg Kachhadiya. “We are honored to be among the group of partners that have achieved this esteemed status. This accomplishment reflects our expertise in Microsoft technologies and our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable solutions that drive business success.

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions Microsoft India, said, “This achievement is a testament to Bitscape’s continuous evolution and ability to deliver state-of-the-art cloud services. With these advancements, Bitscape will be able to unlock vast opportunities by further enhancing their service delivery and driving transformative digital experiences for customers.”

