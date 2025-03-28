Biwin unveils cutting-edge storage solutions for 2025

Biwin officially launches its highly anticipated 2025 product lineup, including a new generation of SSDs, memory modules, and memory cards. These latest offerings deliver enhanced performance, innovative designs, and the latest functionalities for a wide range of applications, such as gaming, content creation, and office. Speaking on the significance of the new product range, Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, Biwin, said, “At Biwin, we are proud to introduce our 2025 offerings, which demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative storage solutions. These products, offering faster speeds, enhanced efficiency, and greater reliability, have been developed to meet the increasing demands of consumers and businesses. Our goal is to provide top-tier performance and reliability, ensuring that users have access to the best in storage technology.”

Next-Generation SSDs: Faster Speeds and More Efficiency

Biwin’s new SSD series showcases PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 technologies for lightning-fast data transfer speeds and system responsiveness. Designed to withstand heavy workloads, these SSDs come equipped with graphene thermal pads and advanced temperature control mechanisms for long-term stability and data integrity.

Biwin Black Opal X570 PRO SSD offers state-of-the-art sequential read speeds up to 14,000 MB/s, leveraging a PCIe Gen5×4 interface and the NVMe 2.0 protocol. Powered by a 6nm controller and supporting up to eight NAND channels, the X570 PRO delivers significantly enhanced data transfer speeds and power efficiency. With up to 4 GB of independent DRAM cache and an impressive 2,000K IOPS random read speed, the X570 PRO accelerates read/write operations, enabling faster data access and seamless multitasking.

The Black Opal NV7400 is a high-performance PCIe Gen4x4 SSD that meets NVMe 2.0 standards, delivering up to 7,450 MB/s read speeds and 1,000K IOPS random read performance. With HMB (Host Memory Buffer) technology and SRAM caching, it optimizes data flow and minimizes latency, making it an excellent choice for gaming and other demanding applications for work, home, or entertainment.

The Black Opal NV3500 adopts a PCIe Gen3x4 interface with NVMe 1.4 compliance, offering up to 3,500 MB/s read speeds. It features a low-power design and graphene-based cooling for more stable operation for laptops and desktops at home, play, or work.

Biwin M100 SSD offers high-speed performance with a SATA 3.0 interface, delivering read speeds up to 550 MB/s and write speeds up to 500 MB/s. Its DRAM-less design, coupled with a proven controller architecture, ensures stability and minimizes the risk of mechanical failure, offering a durable and long-lasting solution for demanding environments. Available in capacities ranging from 128 GB to 2 TB, the M100 caters to users with various storage needs, ensuring reliable data protection and long-term stability.

DDR5 Memory Modules: Next-Level Speed and Performance

Biwin’s next-generation DDR5 memory modules are engineered for high-speed computing, multitasking, and gaming. These modules feature enhanced bandwidth, improved power efficiency, and superior heat dissipation for maximum stability and reliability.

The Black Opal DW100 DDR5 RGB delivers up to 8400 MT/s, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming and creative tasks. Designed for overclocking enthusiasts, the super-fast DW100 also offers 8-zone RGB lighting control and an optimised heat dissipation system for high-performance stability.

The Black Opal HX100 DDR5 reaches speeds of up to 7,200 MT/s and supports XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO one-click overclocking, offering seamless performance for demanding applications.

For laptop users, the DDR5 SODIMM provides a high-speed upgrade of up to 5,600 MT/s, ensuring improved power efficiency with built-in on-die ECC error correction for enhanced data reliability.

Desktop users can benefit from the DDR5 UDIMM, which operates at 5,600 MT/s and integrates a PMIC power management chip for optimised energy efficiency and heat control, making it an excellent choice for multitasking and intensive workloads.

Memory Cards: Fast, Reliable Storage for Creative Professionals

Elevate your creative projects with memory cards designed for speed and reliability. Perfect for photographers, videographers, and content creators, these cards offer fast write speeds, large storage capacities, and top-tier reliability for your important files.

Powerful in performance, the Biwin MS100 microSD card is engineered for reliability when shooting and developing high-resolution photos or videos. With read speeds up to 100 MB/s and UHS-I U3 and V30 ratings, the MS100 ensures smooth video recording, high-speed photo captures, and quick file transfers. Available in capacities up to 256 GB, it provides ample space for all your photos, videos, and apps, while its rugged design—resistant to dust, shock, extreme temperatures, and X-rays—keeps your data safe, no matter where your adventures take you.

The Biwin MS160 microSD card is for adventurers who are always on the go, chasing the perfect moment to capture. With read/write speeds up to 160 MB/s and 120 MB/s, this card accelerates your workflow for 4K UHD recording, high-speed RAW photography, and smooth content creation. Rated with U3, V30, and A2 performance, it ensures fast app loading, efficient multitasking, and reliable performance on devices like drones, action cameras, smartphones, and more. Built to withstand harsh conditions, this rugged microSD card is tested for durability in extreme environments.

Biwin has established partnerships with trusted distributors across India, including RJM Sanghvi Computers in Mumbai, King Technology in Delhi, and Petralene Products Pvt. ltd in Bengaluru, ensuring the availability of its high-performance storage solutions to customers nationwide.

Commitment to Innovation and Quality

Biwin’s entire 2025 product lineup is manufactured using advanced semiconductor packaging technologies and undergoes rigorous quality control testing to ensure superior reliability and durability.

With cutting-edge R&D capabilities and state-of-the-art production facilities, Biwin continues to deliver high-performance, high-quality, and innovative storage solutions.