Tech Mahindra Successfully Completes Digital Transformation Project for Coal India

Tech Mahindra Successfully Completes Digital Transformation Project for Coal India

Tech Mahindra has announced the successful implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for the public sector coal mining behemoth, Coal India Limited (CIL). The implementation has helped CIL establish a foundational data layer, providing comprehensive analysis and insights through reports and dashboards.

Tech Mahindra deployed SAP-ERP across CIL’s corporate office, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, and North-Eastern Coalfields. As part of the transformation project, Tech Mahindra also implemented a state-of-the-art Hospital Management System (HMS) in 21 hospitals across CIL’s subsidiaries. The system has facilitated an integrated, efficient, and responsive hospital management process, covering patient registration, billing, and discharge, as well as managing medicine and consumable inventories.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Leveraging digital technologies is critical for enhancing process improvements, optimizing asset management, and achieving greater efficiency in the mining industry. We are delighted to have successfully supported Coal India’s transformation journey by seamlessly implementing next-gen technologies and enabling them to embrace a digital environment.”

As CIL targets a coal output of 1 billion tonnes and expands into solar, thermal power, coal gasification, and critical minerals, this transformation will enhance the company’s ability to gather extensive business intelligence. The ERP implementation will also allow CIL to monitor real-time production, distribution, and quality of coal supplied to customers, as well as stock positions, thereby enhancing the decision-making capabilities of its leadership.

“Digitization and automation are not a choice but an imperative to compete in the open market, increase transparency and operational efficiency, and be future-ready. The ERP implementation by Tech Mahindra has hastened efficiency in major modules like payroll, finance, materials management, personnel, production, sales & marketing, and overall enhancement in business performance. The synergy between both organizations has led to successful Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation,” said CIL spokesperson.

This digital transformation project exemplifies Tech Mahindra’s commitment to assisting enterprises in scaling rapidly while improving agility, resilience, and efficiency. It also aligns with the company’s continuous endeavor to transform enterprises with advanced next-gen led offerings and solutions.

