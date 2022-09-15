Bry-Air launches BryShield, a first-of-its-kind air filtration system for small server rooms

Bry-Air, one of the leading manufacturers of desiccant dehumidifiers in India and globally has launched a new product, ‘BryShield’ for preventing electronic corrosion in small server rooms by removing gaseous contaminants. The innovative air filtration system has been aesthetically designed and easily fits into a false ceiling and can be compactly ceiling mounted.

Server rooms are housed with electronic equipment for the storage of important information and data. Electronic equipment is susceptible to moisture and electronic corrosion from gaseous contaminants making the server rooms highly vulnerable spaces. Moreover, with the miniaturization of electronics, the risk of micro-corrosion/ e-corrosion is amplified. As per industry statistics that 75 per cent of micro-electronic failures are caused due to corrosion. It leads to downtime of the machines with the threat of losing out on the data.

BryShield prevents server downtime and saves losses from server failures by preventing electronic corrosion in small server rooms, control rooms, and electronic equipment rooms across diverse sectors like banks, IT companies, telecom sites, hospitals, R&D centres, laboratories, and smoking lounges. BryShield becomes even more important in a country like India with poor air quality. Here, the corrosion problem is intensified further in cities and industrial areas.

A common misconception runs across the industry that precision air conditioning removes gaseous contaminants and particulate matter. But the precision air conditioning is not suitable to remove gaseous contaminants from the air. Advanced technology like BryShield neutralizes toxic gases and releases clean air with the help of Honeycomb Chemical Filters – DRISORB. The patented technology is backed up with macro-porous desiccant-based honeycomb matrix filters that come with a life span of more than a year which is easily replaceable.

Speaking on the launch, Deepak Pahwa, Managing Director, Bry-Air, said, “In the service of providing quality air solutions we realized that server rooms are not given much attention, and in most cases, people think installing a normal air conditioning system will serve the purpose. BryShield serves multiple purposes as it gives clean air, and ensures that there is no chance of electronic corrosion which normally leads to server failure and downtime. This product saves data and indirectly benefits the well-being of people and assures the smooth functioning of the machines.”

The product is compact and lightweight that can be easily mounted on the ceiling at the same time is energy efficient with no noise pollution and can be remote controlled. The product is available in two models MCU-100 and MCU-250 for the first time and is available on e-commerce platforms.